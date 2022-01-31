-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

