COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 927,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMS opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COMSovereign will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSovereign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

