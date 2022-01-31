Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.