Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CCD opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
