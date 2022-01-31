Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $26.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

