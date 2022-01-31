Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $58.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.