Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

