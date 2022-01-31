Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/3/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 200,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 55.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

