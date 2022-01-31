Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/14/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 1/3/2022 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.
- 12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
