Bamco Inc. NY Sells 354,738 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,185,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,738 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $56,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.48 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

