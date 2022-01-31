Bamco Inc. NY Sells 198,216 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,216 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $68,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

