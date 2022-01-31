Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 880,749 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 880,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

