Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $9.28 Million Investment in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 924,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000.

Shares of AHPA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.