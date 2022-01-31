Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAT. began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivid Seats stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 289,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.43% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

