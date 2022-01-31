JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €77.50 ($88.07) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

Shares of SHL opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

