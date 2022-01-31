Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 653,149 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 423.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,149 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

