Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $84.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

