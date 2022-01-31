Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,490 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,490 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.