Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

