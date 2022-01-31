Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.91.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $358.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

