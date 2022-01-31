Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $86.02 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.30.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

