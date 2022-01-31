Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

HLI stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

