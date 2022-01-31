FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 2,217 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 102.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

