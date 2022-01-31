SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $212.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.