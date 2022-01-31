Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,018 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $171.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.