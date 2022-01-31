Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4,295.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.9% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $245.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

