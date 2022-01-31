Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.