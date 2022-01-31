Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $58,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

