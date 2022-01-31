Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,619 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $67,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

