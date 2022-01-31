Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Axonics were worth $110,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.