Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Silk Road Medical worth $95,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.