Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 39,401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 435,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 434,600 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mastercard by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,531,000 after purchasing an additional 780,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

