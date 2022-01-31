Assetmark Inc. Sells 10,865 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,003,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 795.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

