JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of JinkoSolar worth $82,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

