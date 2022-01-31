Assetmark Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 83,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $196.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

