Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1,471.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

Shares of ESS opened at $332.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.19 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.