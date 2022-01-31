Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 17,661 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $69,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.42.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $156.06 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

