Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Essex Property Trust worth $35,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $332.14 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.19 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

