Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

