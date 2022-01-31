Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

