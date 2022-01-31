Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,365 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. State Street Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.