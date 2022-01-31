Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.56 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.