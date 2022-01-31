Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

