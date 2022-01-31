Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

APTV opened at $130.98 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

