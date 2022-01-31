DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DRIO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $695,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.