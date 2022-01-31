Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 50,476 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Repay were worth $82,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after acquiring an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Repay by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of RPAY opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

