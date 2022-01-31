Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

