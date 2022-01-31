Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $42.76 on Friday. Spectris has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

