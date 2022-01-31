Bamco Inc. NY Has $79.16 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $79,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $604.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.61. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $537.84 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.