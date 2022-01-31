Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 116,719 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $10,953,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 182.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

