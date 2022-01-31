Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $53.76 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

