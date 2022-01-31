Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 9,290 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

