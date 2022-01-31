Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $145.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.